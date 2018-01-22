Malawi Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula who was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year will be charged before the end of this month.

Mvula together with Reverend Daniel Mhone were arrested on 1st September, 2017 on allegation that they corruptly solicited sums of money and other favours from the United Methodist Church where they are also members.

According to a statement which was released then by ACB, the two solicited K10.7 million from the church plus other gifts to influence ruling of a case involving the church and Reverend Jawati on the matter.

However, four days later the two were released on bail by Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court and the case was adjourned to a later date when the accused persons were to be formally charged and take plea.

It has taken ACB five months to come up with charges against Mvula and Mhone who according to the bureau are to be charged this month.

In an interview with this reporter, ACB’s senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala said they have now concluded investigations into allegations against Mvula.

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau has concluded investigations into allegations in relation to the Judiciary Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula. The matter will be going to Court soon where he will be charged,” Ndala told Malawi24.

Ndala added that the Bureau was conducting further investigations on the matter which was required before Mvula could be formally charged hence the delay to bring him to court again.

She further added that it is not the bureau’s wish to delay when bringing such matters again in court saying investigations are very difficult, needs more time and are also costing.