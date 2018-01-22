



Former Nyasa Big Bullets striker Muhammad Sulumba had a feel of South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) after debuting for Polokwane City when they drew 1-1 against hosts Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Sulumba replaced opening goal scorer—Zimbabwean Dominic Chungwa—in the 60th minute while City led 1-0, only for Lyle Foster to equalise for Pirates in the 87th minute.

The former Blantyre United player, who completed a two-and-half year deal last week, looked sharper on and off the ball, dropping deep to link up play, drifting wide, holding up play and bringing others into play.

However, Sulumba, who scored four TNM Super League goals last season, did not muster a short on target.

The big player was among few Malawians who featured for their PSL teams over the weekend.

Striker Gabadinho Mhango was an unused substitute for Bidvest Wits as they beat Blomfontein Celtic 1-0 through James Keene’s goal to move to third from bottom on Friday.

Want-away midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior did not make the playing squad for Wits at Bidvest Stadium where Celtic had John Maduka among the assistant coaches. Malawian striker Atusaye Nyondo was not in sight for Celtic.

On Saturday, Platinum Stars’ midfielder Robert Ngámbi replaced Sibongakonke

Mbatha in the 44th minute but there was no stopping leaders Mamelodi Sundowns from cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win, thanks to Khama Billiat’s free-kick double and Sibusizo Vilakazai’s stunner.

Stars are bottom of the 16-member log table with 15 points from 18 games, Sundowns lead with 38 points whereas Wits have 18 points on 14th position, two steps behind City who have 19 points. Pirates are on fifth position with 27 points. Celtic are ninth with 23 points





