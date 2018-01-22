



Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has asked Rainbow Pants to consider increasing the Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) sponsorship package next season.

NAM general secretary Carol Bapu made the call at Blantyre Youth Centre after the closing game of the season between champions Kukoma Diamonds and Thunder Queens which the former won 55-41.

“While we appreciate Rainbow Paints’ continued support, we would like to appeal to them to consider increasing the sponsorship package so that more money should trickle down to the players who depend on netball for their livelihood,” she said.

Rainbow Paints sponsors the league to the tune of K6.5 million.

Diamonds reclaimed the regional league glory with a 100 percent winning record after claiming their 18th-straight victory to win the 10-team league with 54 points and, with it, the K1 million winners prize.

Thunder finished as runners-up with 45 points and received K500 000 while Tigresses were third with 43 points and got K250 000. Prison Sisters, finished fourth with 37 points. They received K200 000.

In individual awards, Kamwala was named the best player and she received K80 000 from guest of honour Anne Fletcher. Yamikani Davalasi of Serenity, The Polytechnic’s Eliza Kamwachale and Chimwemwe Hard of Chilomoni Sisters emerged as best shooter, best centre and best defender, respectively. Masiye Chiphwanya won the best umpire accolade.

Rainbow Paints sales executive Jangale Chiosa pledged continued financial support, saying they are satisfied with how the league was run.

SRNL chairperson Junier Kazembe thanked Rainbow Paints for being reliable sponsors.n

