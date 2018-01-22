



Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has admitted that his side needs to improve technically before facing AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the CAF Champions League preliminary round next month.

But the Nomads mentor has ruled out signing more players.

He said this after Be Forward Wanderers whitewashed Masters Security FC 4-0 in a friendly match at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Despite the four-goal demolition of Masters who are also preparing for their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup against Angolan side Atletico Petroleos de Luanda, the Nomads gaffer said he spotted a couple of weaknesses that need to be addressed before their first leg tie to be played between February 9 and 11.

He said: “We need to improve the technical abilities of our players because when you play Champions League football, they don’t give you time to control the ball or to run with the ball. They close you down.

“We had a bit of problems with the first touch of ball, we have to learn to kill the ball quickly and distribute the ball quickly. So, we need to improve in that area.”

The coach also said they are adopting a 4-2-3-1 formation,, a departure from their traditional 4-4-2 system.

“We changed tactics slightly. We tried to play with one striker with three attacking players supporting him. We have to work on this and also look at the 4-4-2 system and be able to adjust in the course of the game,” he said.

The 4-2-3-1 is a trending formation in football, which according to www.buildlineup.com is meant to intensify attacking power while maintaining defensive balance.

Meanwhile, Osman has said that the team’s weaknesses will not force the club into the player market, saying they have assembled the best squad after bringing in seven new faces.

He said: “We are satisfied with the squad we have got and if we are to beef up, who are we going to beef up with? If we can’t deliver with the players we have, it is not that the players are bad but we need more time.”

Masters Security coach Abbas Makawa said he was not disturbed with the overwhelming loss.

“The most important thing is that we played this game which was our first after the season closed.

“The result really doesn’t matter at this point. We have spotted our weaknesses. One of them is the defence and we are going to address them,” he said. n

