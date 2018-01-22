A police officer was on Saturday arrested at Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia’s residence in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi24, Central Region Police Spokesperson Nolliettie Chihana Chimala confirmed the arrest of the police officer.

Chimala identified the suspect as police officer Njema who was assigned to security at the minister’s residence during the day.

She told Malawi24 that officer Njema left his post and was found drunk while on duty.

“Policeman Njema was arrested for being found drunk and incapable. He was assigned to provide guard duties during the day time at Hon Chiumia’s residence,” Chimala told Malawi24.

She added that it is believed that the police officer was consuming the liquor whilst on duty

When he was found he was immediately arrested and replaced.

There were reports on social media that the minister got the officer arrested because he went to the toilet while on duty.

The central region police spokesperson however refuted the claims.

“He left his post unattended for his own other reasons. The toilet issue is not true,” she told Malawi24.

The officer is currently in police custody and disciplinary charges will follow according to Chimala.