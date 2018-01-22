Indiscipline among police officers in the country continues to rise despite a warning from the Inspector General (IG) of Police Lexten Kachama.

The development follows a recent picture that has gone viral on the social media showing a police officer kissing his lover while in Police uniform and on duty.

According to information at hand, the police officer identified as Constable Lawrence Phiri based at C division was assigned to provide security at Bingu National Stadium.

Instead of concentrating on his duty of providing security the police officer abandoned the sight to have pleasure with his lover who is not yet known at the moment.

In a related development, another police officer identified Sheila Mitepa, a state house bodyguard was over the weekend captured putting on ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regalia.

This is contrary to the constitution of the republic of Malawi which stipulates that a police officer is supposed to be neutral.

Below are some of the pictures;

