According to Daily Sun SA, the 15-year-old student from Bosele Middle School in Manyeding Village in Kuruman, Northern Cape, South Africa, is accused of stabbing his 53-year-old teacher to death.



The dead man, Kingston Vhiya, was originally from Zimbabwe and taught maths at the school.

A friend of Kingston’s said: “The boy came late at night and demanded that Kingston meet him outside.

“I told my friend not to go but the boy started breaking windows. He also took a phone that was at the window.

“I went outside with Kingston and the boy started apologising.

“But then he suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed my friend.

“He tried attacking me too but after I overpowered him and took the knife from him he ran away. He was angry for failing at school.”

The mourning family of the dead teacher said they are still grieving and could not comment.

A teacher said the boy wanted Kingston to promote him to the next grade.

She said: “Kingston was a dedicated teacher who wanted the best for his pupils.”

Northern Cape Department of Education spokesman Geoffrey van der Merwe said: “We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and mourn the untimely death of the teacher. At this stage, the matter is in court and is sub judice.”

He said MEC for Education Martha Bartlett is scheduled to visit the school tomorrow.

Police spokeswoman Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said a case of murder had been opened.

“As the victim turned to walk back to the house the boy stabbed him with a sharp object.

“The suspect was arrested on Sunday. He appeared before the Mothibistad Magistrates Court on Tuesday. His case was remanded to 22 January.

He has been taken to a place of safety because he is a minor.”