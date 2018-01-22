Malawi’s two mobile service providers continue their battle for dominance with TNM claiming in a new advert that it is ahead of rival Airtel.

The advert released just before Airtel launched its 4G network sees TNM taking a dig at its rival’s laggardness in providing high speed internet to subscribers.

In the advert which has been widely shared online, a man looks at his watch saying “you’re late to the 4G party, switch to 4.5G.”

It’s a direct reference to TNM’s rival Airtel who launched its 4G network on Friday.

In contrast, TNM introduced its 4G network in June, 2016 and its 4.5G network in September last year.

Meanwhile, the advert has received positive feedback online with many people saying it was well-thought-out and it is creative.