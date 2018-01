Mighty Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman has said he has made a technical switch to the club in readiness of the African champions league from the customary 4-4-2 system to his preferred 4-3-1-2 that…

The post Wanderers shift to increasingly popular 4-2-3-1 system, says Coach Osman appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link