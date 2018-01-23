



At least 158 students who used Our Hope Private Secondary School in Lilongwe as their Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination centre are in the dark, having failed to access their results due to the school’s failure to pay Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) about K1.3 million examination fees.

One of the candidates, Emanuel Chisasa, a student at Mphatso Private School but used Our Hope Private School as an examination centre, said the students have tried all they could, to no avail.

Chisasa said the school’s director went missing after MSCE results were released and the students have been engaging the school’s head teacher but the efforts have yielded nothing.

“We just wondered that, after the results were out, others were accessing their results either from their schools or the internet but we could not access ours.

“Later, we learnt that the director of our school had run away. The school’s head teacher asked us to contribute K8,500 each for the school to foot the bill while we are still sorting out the issue. We did that but he too is not helpful,” he said.

Maneb spokesperson, Mayamiko Chiwaya, confirmed that the board is withholding results of the school because its management has not paid the board.

Chiwaya said Maneb is engaging Lilongwe District Education Manager’s office to map the way forward because they understand that it was not the students’ fault.

“Before we released the results, we informed them that they had not paid and we would withhold their results but the school’s management ignored that. We are engaging Lilongwe District Education Office on the matter because we understand that it is not the students’ fault. That said, our no-fees-no-results policy stands,” she said.

Chiwaya said, going forward, Maneb would introduce e-registration system which would ensure that only paid-up students sit examinations.

Kanengo Police spokesperson, Laban Makalani, also confirmed receiving a complaint from students who sat examinations at the school and said the police are hunting for the director of the school.





