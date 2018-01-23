Deforestation in protected areas such as Zomba plateau remains a challenge hindering Southern Region Water Board’s (SRWB) efforts to provide water to residents.

The board said this when Zomba press club visited the plateau and Mulunguzi Dam.

SWRB Public Relations Officer Matilda Makwangwala said they are falling to reach their target of distributing enough water to customers due the problem of illegal cutting down of trees in catchment areas.

Makwangwala added that despite efforts by the water board it seems that this remains a challenge to them.

She added that one solution they have come up with is sensitisation of people surrounding the protected areas.

“We want to sensitise people on the importance of conserving, managing of trees because these trees and dam are not for Southern Region Water Board only but for our customers and other residents surrounded by them and it is their responsibility to take care of the trees,” she explained.

Makwangwala also mentioned high population growth in the district as a factor hindering them from providing enough water to its customers.

She said the board is therefore looking for other alternatives considering the fact that the dam and other sources of water will not be enough in future.