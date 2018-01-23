



FDH Bank has said it will continue to bring more innovations to its customers for the bank to continue achieving quality and reliable standards of services targeting all categories of people and institutions.

The bank’s Public Relations Officer, Lorraine Lusinje, told The Daily Times that promotions like Kuphukira ndi FDH have helped the bank to understand its customers as well as encouraging a saving culture.

Lusinje was speaking when the bank handed over the K2 million Kuphukira ndi FDH Promotion Grand Prize to the winner, Boyd Kaunda, a pharmacy technician working at St Johns Hospital in Mzuzu City.

“As a bank, we do not only care about making money but we would also like to see our customers grow with us. Ideally, our customers give us business and it is always an honour to award customers and help them benefit from banking with FDH.

“This promotion was meant to encourage a savings culture, reach out to the unbanked masses and to give some customers the opportunity to win money that they can use to promote growth in various aspects of their lives,” Lusinje said.

Receiving the cheque, Kaunda advised people in the country to open an account at FDH arguing it has quality standards of service that meet tocustomers’ needs.

“Since I opened my account and make transactions, I have never faced network challenges as some people from other banks complain. Am glad that to say that apart from enjoying the services, I have also won the K2 million,” Kaunda said.

Kuphukira ndi FDH rolled out on October 4 and concluded on December 27 2017. Customers were required to deposit K25,000 to reactivate dormant accounts or maintaining a balance of K50,000 for a month in an active account.

The monthly prizes were K500,000 to one winner, K100,000 to five winners and K50,000 to ten winners while some other 20 winners received T-shirts.





