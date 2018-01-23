



The Flames started a two-week off-season training yesterday morning with the local-based squad impressing the technical panel as regards their fitness levels.

This comes after the Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG)-led technical panel called a 25-player local-based squad to have non-residential training activities at College of Medicine (CoM) Sports Complex in Blantyre, Civo Stadium in Lilongwe and Mzuzu Stadium.

The training aims at maintaining the physical fitness levels of the players in view of their first camp training in February ahead of an international friendly match against a yet-to-be -identified team on Fifa calendar dates in March.

In separate interviews with The Nation yesterday morning, Flames assistant coach Peter Mponda, who oversaw training at CoM alongside team manager James Sangala and goalkeepers’ trainer Swadick Sanudi, concurred with the facilitator in Lilongwe, physiotherapist Chikondi Mandalasi, that the training started on a good note.

Khuda Muyaba, the only player to have fitness training in Mzuzu under the guidance of Under-20 national team doctor Christopher Mwenegamba, was scheduled to begin his training in the afternoon.

Said Mponda: “On this first day, we told each player to have three laps in six minutes [12 kilometres per hour] and nobody fell outside the timeframe. This shows they have been taking care of their fitness levels.”

However, he said they will be increasing the tempo as days go by and, tomorrow, the players will be required to have to pass a time-trial of five laps in eight minutes.

On his part, Mandalasi said: “So far so good. We hope they will be able to cope with the pressure in the subsequent sessions.”

Veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya said they have been encouraged by the attitude of the technical panel and they will work hard to further improve their fitness levels as they eye improved performance this year.

According to Sangala, RVG is expected to join the squad from Belgium on tomorrow. He added that the two-week training programme will see the players having activities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until February 2.

At least 17 players were scheduled to start their training in Blantyre but 13 turned up. Miracle Gabeya failed to make it as he was yesterday expected to travel to South Africa for his trials with Highlands Park while Peter Banda and Chimwemwe Idana excused themselves because they are preparing for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations. Richard Chipuwa was also absent but no clear reason was given.

In Lilongwe, Mandalasi said six of the eight players were available as Gomezgani Chirwa was reportedly unwell, whereas Brighton Munthali could not be reached since Friday.

Players that were present in Blantyre were Ernest Kakhobwe, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Chembezi Dennis, Ian Chinyama, Yamikani Fodya, Precious Sambani, Chimwemwe Idana, Chikoti Chirwa, Mike Mkwate, Jabulani Linje, Felix Zulu, Msowoya and Rafiq Namwera.

Lilongwe had Lehman Nthala, John Lanjesi, Levison Maganizo, Righteous Banda, Mphatso Phillimon and Fletcher Bandawe. n

