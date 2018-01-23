Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that four people are in police cell in connection with the hacking of Father Tony Mukomba of the Archdiocese of Blantyre who died a week later.

The suspects are the man, who is believed to be the master minder of the whole act, his wife, his eldest son and one librarian at st Joseph College of Nursing in Chiradzulu.

According to inside sources, Father Tony Mukomba had a secret affair with a cook’s wife at st Joseph College of Nursing in Chiradzulu.

After getting hold of the whole news, the cook hired thugs not to beat him up but just to issue warning against man of God.

Instead of abiding with the order the armed thugs severely attacked the man of God and left him unconscious.

He got news of the priest in great pain and he went to see him at the hospital.

The arrests started on Sunday night with his wife and son.

It is believed that the man has been on the run since the death was announced.