



A visiting Germany professional footballer Simon Ollert has inspired youths with profound hearing problems at the Hear the World Foundation Aid Project at African Bible College (ABC) Hearing Clinic in Lilongwe.

Ollert, who plays for German second-tier 2 Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt, held an interactive session with the youth last week.

Hear the World Foundation’ is the initiative of Sonova Holdings of Switzerland who sponsored Ollert.

Ollert is also a brand ambassador for Phonak Hearing Aids.

He was found to have profound hearing loss when he was two-years-old and was fitted with Phonak hearing aids.

In an interview, Ollert said: “I am really hoping to use my own story to inspire the children at the Aid Project in Malawi just how much you can achieve despite hearing loss.

“I want to encourage youths with hearing problems in Malawi that they can still achieve their dreams. My story shows just what you can achieve despite hearing loss.

“Every year we hold a football clinic for children with hearing problems from many countries across the world in Germany and we want Malawi also to be part of that.”

Evance Fundudwa and Robert Davison, who were among over 20 youths who benefited from Ollert’s visit, said it was inspiring.

Said Fundudwa: “This is encouraging and it shows there is hope for us. One thing I have learnt from Ollert is that it is possible to achieve our dreams.”

Ollert conducted a football clinic for the youngsters after delivering a motivation speech. He also donated football jerseys and balls.

Fletcher Chisalipo, an audiologist at the ABC Hearing Clinic, said Ollert was in Malawi to help children with hearing loss make progress in their personal development and encourage them to develop self esteem and confidence to follow their own path in life and realise their dreams. n

The post Germany professional player inspires Malawian youths appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link