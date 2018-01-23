



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) has recalled veteran Coach, Griffin Saenda Senior, to take charge of Malawi national netball team during Commonwealth Games slated for Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia from April 4 to 15.

Civonets Coach, Whyte Mulilima, who guided his side to GOtv Netball Champions League glory last year, will deputise Saenda.

The appointments mean that Nam has left out caretaker coach, Mary Waya, who endured a winless run in 10 consecutive games during the 2017 Fast5 Netball World Series in Australia and test matches against England.

Nam General Secretary, Carol Bapu, confirmed the appointments, saying they were done on merit after the association’s Executive Committee members agreed at its recent meeting.

“It is true that Mr Saenda and Mr Whyte Mulilima will be taking charge of the team during the Commonwealth Games. Thereafter, we will meet to discuss a long-term project. As a matter of fact, Mr Saenda missed last year’s events because he wasn’t feeling well,” she said.

As we went to press, Saenda and Mulilima were expected to sign contracts after receiving official offer letters.

Bapu said they would, later this week, release a detailed programme of the Queens’ camp and funding activities.

Saenda said he was glad to return to national team, having missed last year’s engagements.

“As I said earlier on, I was hurt when the team performed poorly. I would have loved to see the team dying [losing] while fighting. But that time, I was unwell and I could not offer tips to my colleagues. Get me clear, I am not saying that [if I were in charge], we could have won all games but certainly not lose all games,” he said.

The Kukoma Diamonds’ mentor said he assured Nam’s officials that he was fit.

“I will outline my training plans once I sign a contract,” he said.

Mulilima said he was delighted to be retained as assistant coach after deputising Waya during the three test matches against England.

Waya however could not be reached for a comment on the development.

