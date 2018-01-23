GOVERNMENT has temporarily shelved plans to construct a $1 billion university in honour of former President Robert Mugabe as it was not a priority at the moment, a Cabinet minister has said.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira told NewsDay yesterday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was yet to come up with an informed position on the proposed Robert Gabriel Mugabe University.

“We are studying the university concept so that we can come up with an informed decision or position on the university. At the moment, our focus is on Gwanda State University, Marondera University and Manicaland University,” he said.

“We need to come up with a clear concept on that project and see how we can take it up. At the moment, it is not a priority.

Yes, it was approved by Cabinet and we shall follow it through, but only after carefully looking at all modalities from funding to its thrust.”

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe and Murwira’s predecessor Jonathan Moyo were the brains behind the proposed Mugabe University.