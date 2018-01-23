Legendary musician and jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela has died after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 78.
No more pain! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aSOfJH0HLh
— Hugh Masekela (@hughmasekela) January 23, 2018
In a statement, his family said he had “passed peacefully” in Johannesburg “after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer”.
Hugh Masekela, a leading figure in the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues.
The 1977 song became synonymous with the anti-apartheid movement.
Born in the South African town of Witbank in 1939, Masekela became known as father of South African jazz and had career spanning more than five decades.
A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018