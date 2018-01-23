SHARE


Legendary musician and jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela has died after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 78.

In a statement, his family said he had “passed peacefully” in Johannesburg “after a protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer”.

Hugh Masekela, a leading figure in the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa, gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro-Jazz sound and hits such as Soweto Blues.

The 1977 song became synonymous with the anti-apartheid movement.

Born in the South African town of Witbank in 1939, Masekela became known as father of South African jazz and had career spanning more than five decades.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here