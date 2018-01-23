



The newly-built Kasungu Stadium has been closed to pave the way for some minor maintenance works in readiness for the 2018 soccer season.

Stadium manager Lazarus Mkhwelera said the facility will be closed for a month.

Kasungu-based TNM Super League new entrants TN Stars have chosen the stadium as their home ground.

“We are working on some areas that need urgent attention. For instance, the surface is bumpy so we will apply top soil and also erect security wire across the stadium wall to prevent people from jumping inside.

“There is also need to cover the entrance of the gates to avoid people watching for free, “ said Mkhwelera.

TN Stars general secretary Ziliro Moyo commended the stadium management for the development.

“It is good that they have decided to close it, as we experienced those grey areas during our games.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that the stadium will be certified to host our games by Football Association of Malawi [FAM] during inspection,” he said.

Moyo said the team has also settled for Civo Stadium as their alternative venue.

TN Stars became the first team from Kasungu District to join the TNM Super League after winning the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Chipiku Stores Premier League with 77 points. n

