Nanyumbu Second Grade Magistrate’s Court in Machinga has convicted and sentenced 40 Year old Pichesi Kasalang’ombe to 11 years and 7 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for armed robbery. State Prosecutor Constable Gift Kalamula…

The post Machinga man convicted of armed robbery to serve 11 years appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link