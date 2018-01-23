American Pop star Madonna on Monday posted messages on social media to celebrate the birthday of her Malawian daughter Mercy James.

The musician took to social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show her love for Mercy who turned 12 on Monday, January 22.

On Facebook, Madonna posted a picture showing a smiling Mercy and the singer with Madonna’s arms around the child.

“Happy Birthday to this Rare and Beautiful Child!! Chifundo (Mercy) James!” Madonna said.

Madonna adopted Mercy from Mchinji in 2009. She also has three other children adopted from Malawi namely David Banda and twins Stella and Estere.

Last year, Madonna opened the state of the art children’s hospital in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.

The hospital which was named after the birthday girl is called the Mercy James Centre.

Speaking during the opening last year, Madonna said she grew up without a mother and this made her to have a desire to take care of children.

“I grew up without a mother and all my life I have longed to be a good mother,” she said.

Mercy James also spoke during the event and she hailed her mother calling her the bomb.