Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 27 year old man on suspicion that he defiled his 2 year old step daughter. The suspect, Eliya Shadreck, was arrested on Monday morning after he…

The post Malawi Police arrest man for sexual assault on 2-year-old step-daughter appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link