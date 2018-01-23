



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national football team players regrouped Monday for non-residential training sessions in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Flames Team Manager, James Sangala, said the sessions are aimed at maintaining the players’ physical fitness levels ahead of next month’s first camp training for locally based players.

Sangala said the sessions will run up to February 2 and the players will be meeting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“The sessions are purely physical. There is no ball-work involved. We have done this because the players are currently on off-season and we would like them to be fit when they are called for this year’s first camp training session,” he said.

Sangala said the team is looking forward to playing more friendly games on Fifa calendar dates to help the players maintain their match fitness and gain more international exposure.

In Blantyre, the sessions are scheduled for the College of Medicine Sports Complex while Lilongwe-based players are meeting at Civo Stadium.

The Flames technical panel is taking charge of the 18 players who are training in Blantyre while the team’s physiotherapist, Chikondi Mandalasi, is in charge of seven players who are reporting at Civo Stadium.

Khuda Muyaba is the lone player who is reporting for the session at Mzuzu Stadium under the supervision of Under-20 national team doctor, Christopher Mwenegamba.

Full squad includes;

Blantyre-based players: Richard Chipuwa, Ernest Kakhobwe, Stanley Sanudi, John Lanjesi, Peter Cholopi, Dennis Chembezi, Miracle Gabeya, Ian Chinyama, Yamikani Fodya, Precious Sambani, Chimwemwe Idana, Chikoti Chirwa, Mike Mkwate, Jabulani Linje, Felix Zulu, Peter Banda, Chiukepo Msowoya, Rafick Namwera

Lilongwe-based players: Brighton Munthali, Lemani Nthala, Gomezgani Chirwa, Levison Maganizo, Righteous Banda, Mphatso Phillemon







