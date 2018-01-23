In a bid to combat tuberculosis in the country, the ministry of health says it will continue conducting tuberculosis mobile screening exercises.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Joshua Malango, the project which commenced in November last year is expected to reach many people in the country.

Malango explained that those who test positive during the screening are advised to start receiving treatment at their nearest hospital.

According to the ministry of health, there were a lot of TB cases in 2016 and 2017.

Malango said the ministry’s research show that the disease is much higher in urban areas unlike in the rural areas and most people who are found positive are men.

Meanwhile, the ministry has said it will train more medical personnel who will be involved in conducting mobile screening.

The ministry of health has also distributed vans which will be used when conducting the screening in various parts of the country.