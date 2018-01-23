A 10-year jail term has been handed to a 31-year-old Mulanje man who was found guilty for an offence of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The convict identified as Edison Chimowa hails from Mbewa Village in the area of senior chief Mabuka in Mulanje.

The prosecuting officer Sub Inspector Fumbo, told the court that on 29th December, the 13 year-old victim went to fetch firewood at a nearby mountain and in the process he was forcibly grabbed by the convict who pushed him to the ground and sexually abused her.

Later, the convict escaped from the scene leaving the girl crying for help.

Upon reaching home, the young girl revealed the ordeal to her parents who later referred the matter in the hands of police.

Police managed to arrest the convict on 16th January following an investigation.

After the charges were laid before him in court, Chimowa pleaded not guilty but he was later taken down after the prosecutor paraded witnesses who testified against him.

Passing his judgment, Magistrate Smart Maruwasa sentenced Chimowa to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour to act as a deter to would be offenders.