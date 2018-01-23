



Construction costs for the new Machinga District Council office block have jumped from K583 million to K650 million.

Local Development Fund Executive Director, Charles Mandala, said the rise is a result of the inclusion of furniture and other necessities that were not included at the onset of the project.

Mandala said the government would like to see the building in use as soon as construction is completed; hence, the need to procure furniture for council staff.

“Chairs and tables should always be there for use in offices and chambers. Councillors and staff cannot operate from the new office block without furniture. So, the cost of the building has been adjusted upwards to accommodate such requirements,” Mandala said.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who visited the construction site, said he was impressed with the works.

Nankhumwa said he was assured by the project’s contractor that work would be completed in the next two months.

“The government is committed to ensuring that councils across the country have the resources to help them serve Malawians better. Offices are an important aspect of the operations of our councils. So, we are looking forward to the opening of the offices,” Nankhumwa said.

Nankhumwa said the government will continue to build more offices for councils in the country to ensure that Malawians have easy access to development.

Machinga District Council Chairperson, Margret Uladi, commended the government for the project, saying it would change the outlook of the district.

“The new offices are very spacious, which means there will be space for all service providers. We will all be operating from the same premises and this will make life easy,” Uladi said.

The office block is being built in Liwonde Township after the government moved the district’s headquarters from Machinga Boma, which has major service providers such as the police.





