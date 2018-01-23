Silver Strikers general secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has said his club is close to netting a Blantyre based ‘big fish’.

Last week Nyirenda arrived in Blantyre challenging he would not return to Lilongwe without raiding what he termed as Blantyre’s “so called” big teams for one top player.

But the week elapsed with no major news from the Area 47 outfit on the transfer market.

Asked if the talk was just one of those transfer stunts, Nyirenda replied confidently that the deal will be sealed this week.

“When we talk we don’t play, we mean it. The player referred to as the big fish is close to joining us. In fact the deal should have gone through last week but hinged on a few problems. But by Friday this week, it will be signed, sealed and delivered. It can even be concluded today, but let’s put Friday as latest,” he said.

The Silver general secretary hinted that their target is a household name in the elite league.

Should the marquee signing indeed come to fruition, it will take the number of Silver’s new acquisitions in the current transfer window to four.

The Airtel Top 8 Cup holders have so far roped in Lazarus Nyemera, Mphatso Phillimon and Jack Chiona.