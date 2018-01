Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has told Central Region Chiefs to ensure they provide the party with more members of Parliament (MPs) in the next year’s elections so that…

The post Wa Jeffrey tells Chewa chiefs to provide DPP with more MPs to get Cabinet posts appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link