The pop singer, Madonna took it to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter Mercy James on her birthday, saying her smile “lights up the Galaxy”.

The Singer has shared two images and a brief video on Instagram in birthday celebration for Mercy turning 12.

“Happy Birthday to this Rare and Beautiful Child!! Chifundo (Mercy) James!” she logged in a caption in the first photo she posted.

In the picture showed Madonna with her arm around Mercy.

The singer captioned a second shot, of Mercy smiling: “Your Smile lights up the Galaxy.”

Madonna then posted a video of Mercy dancing.

Mercy adopted from Malawi in 2009.

Apart from singer is having biological children Lourdes and Rocco, and has also three other adopted children David Banda and twins Stella and Estere.