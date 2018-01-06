It’s normal and natural for couples to argue; it only shows that you are human. It’s almost impossible for two adults to live with each other for many years, or have a relationship without having an argument. However, the bad thing about argument is that you can easily focus on the argument and forget about the problem.

It’s time to stop arguing and start solving the problem. These tips would help.

1. WATCH YOUR EMOTIONS

When solving a problem, the biggest challenge to solving that problem are your emotions. Your emotions can stand as a blockade between you and your partner, and it can create more problems than the one about to be solved.

Watch your emotions, check your temper, look for ways to deal with your anger, and you would find yourself looking at ways to solve the problem and not arguing about the problem.

2. SEE THE ISSUE AS SOMETHING TWO OF YOU CAN SOLVE

Some relationship issues between couples can look insurmountable and solvable but they can actually be solved. When you see the problem as a big deal, it would turn out to be a big deal. When you see it as something you can both solve, you would both solve it.

3. BE ABLE TO COMMUNICATE WITH EACH OTHER

Communication is as well important in solving that problem. Knowing how to talk to each other even when you have different opinions is important, using sweet and romantic names when communicating would help make the issue look lesser than it really is, and talking to each other would help bring an understanding and bond you two together.

4. APPROACH THE PROBLEM RATIONALLY

Rational thinking is an important tool to solving your relationship issues and rather than quarrelling about it. Try to think clearly about a situation rather than be stuck in one opinion, and if your partner brings a good suggestion, be ready to use it. Don’t just stay stuck in one position — that’s being irrational.

5. WORK SIDE BY SIDE

Work together in solving that issue; don’t see each other as the problem, see each other as two people in love who are willing to solve an issue and who still care about each other. When you are this kind of couple, you would find it easier to solve a problem and still care about each other.

6. MAKE UP AND MOVE ON

After everything has been resolved, make up and move on. Spoil each other and enjoy your relationship the more.

Your relationship would be healthier when you stop quarrelling and start solving your problems.