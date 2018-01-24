A football analyst has questioned the composition of the Flames squad that is training in the three regions of the country.

Football Association of Malawi FAM on Sunday released names of players to attend off–season training sessions which started on Monday.

On the 25 man list, there are 17 players from Southern Region, 7 from Central Region and one (Khuda Muyaba) from Northern Region.

Peter Nyirenda who is a sports analyst in the North wondered why Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden only selected one player from Northern Region based teams.

He said some players from the region who performed well in the Super league last season should have been included.

“He has left out Lazarus Deco Nyemera and Zeliat Nkhoma. We saw them last season and they were performing well,” said Nyirenda.

He added that some of the selected players such as Chiukepo Msowoya do not deserve to be part of the Flames squad.

The off season training sessions are taking place at College of Medicine in Blantyre, Civo stadium in Lilongwe and Mzuzu Stadium in Mzuzu.