Three luxury cars belonging to the Mugabe family were briefly detained in Botswana after the vehicles were involved in a crash as they were driven out of Zimbabwe, police said on Tuesday.

The Rolls Royce Ghost, a red Porsche and a Range Rover were damaged when the convoy – led by former first lady Grace Mugabe’s son – slowed down to avoid cattle crossing the road.

The vehicles were hit by a Toyota Corolla near the village of Artesia, 80km northeast of the capital Gaborone, in the nighttime accident on Friday, police said.

“We kept the vehicles for few hours at the police station and they were released to the owners on Saturday morning,” superintendent Wazha Zambezi told AFP.

“We always keep the vehicles involved in accidents and those three cars were not an exception.”

Grace Mugabe has not been seen in public since her husband Robert Mugabe was ousted from power in November after a military intervention that ended his 37-year reign.

