



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to boost mobility, central region rural police units this week got about 315 bicycles for its officers.

The 315 bicycles are the first consignment from the 1000 bicycles which the European Union (EU)is donating to the Malawi Police Service under Chilungamo Project.

Central region police Commissioner, John Nyondo after handing over the bicycles at Police Training Centre said that the will facilitate mobility

Nyondo added that the donation will also enhance access to justice for vulnerable groups such as women and children in the rural areas.

The Commissioner however acknowledged the challenges of mobility faced by rural citizens in the justice system.

He further said that the bicycles will help women and children who are the main target beneficiaries to report and have quick response from Police Officers because of the presence of the bicycles.

Nyondo therefore lauded EU for the timely donation and therefore appealed to other stakeholders to emulate the kind gesture considering that there are other main areas that require assistance.

“I know that we do not have enough vehicles in rural areas to ease mobility, but with these bicycles our police officers will find it easy traveling around when serving people in the remote areas,” said commissioner Nyondo.

Mc Lean Mguntha, Deputy Director of Community Policing and Rural Police Units said Chilungamo project will also fund the rehabilitation of selective Victim Support Units across the country.

Mguntha also hinted that upon arrival of the remaining consignments, the bicycles will be distributed to other operational regions of the Malawi Police Service.

