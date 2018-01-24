A boy aged 11 has died after a tree fell on him in Laiti village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

Confirming on the incident, Limbe Police Station Assistant Public Relations Officer Patrick Mussa identified the deceased as Enock Mpunga.

Mussa said that one villager bought blue gum trees in the said village and started cutting them down using a chainsaw.

The noise from the chainsaw attracted the attention of many villagers including the boy who went to watch as some of the villagers were assisting in carrying the logs.

But one of the trees fell on the 11 year old and he sustained head injuries.

He was taken to Thyolo District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results showed that the boy died due to head injuries.

He hailed from Kankhomba village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.