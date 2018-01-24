Malawi’s football governing body has written Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the safety of Be Forward Wanderers when they travel to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which has been engulfed with mass protests.

In its concerns, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has asked for clarification from CAF on whether the protests in DRC will be a security threat to the 2017 TNM Super League champions.

FAM acting competitions manager Casper Jangale told the local media that they are aware of the situation in DRC and they are concerned hence the petition on the matter.

“There have been disturbing developments in DRC and we have written CAF seeking clarification on the situation and they will advise us accordingly,” Jangale explained.

However, in his words Nomads general secretary Mike Butao said they are following with keen interest protests which are happening in DRC capital Kinshasa where AS Vita are based.

He said they are waiting for FAM to get assurance from CAF as regards Wanderers’ safety.

Wanderers will travel to DRC for their Confederation of African Football Champions league preliminary round first leg match against Association Sporting (AS) Vita during the weekend of February 9-11.

The protesters in DRC are demanding President Joseph Kabila whose term of office expired more than a year ago to resign.

Similar demostrations three weeks ago led to a number of deaths.