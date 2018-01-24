Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi is among the list of former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYPs) who have already received their terminal benefits.

The revelation follows the list of names of EX-MYPs published in the Nation Newspaper dated January 24, 2018 seen by FOM’s reporter.

According to the list, Dausi is placed on number 79.

When contacted for comment Dausi accepted to have received the terminal benefits way back in the 90s.

On Tuesday Spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance Davis Tsado told the press that the Ministry will release the names of Ex-MYPs who have already received terminal benefits for transparency and accountability.

Below is the list;

