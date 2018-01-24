Veteran musician Lucius Banda who is also Member of Parliament for Balaka North has expressed shock over the death of legendary South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela.

Masekela who is regarded as father of Jazz passed on in the early hours of Tuesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Writing on his official facebook page Banda said he is voiceless with Masekela’s death.

“It has taken me the whole day to come to terms with the reality that Hugh Masekela has indeed gone to join our musical ancestors. The fearless musical giant, The vibrant and relentless human rights activist, The blowing master, the best friend of Fela Anikulapo kuti, Robert nesta Marly, Mirriam makeba.

“You have left Manu Dibango alone….I cry for his passing, African conscious contemporary jazz will never be the same. May his soul rest in peace…. hambani kahle bra Hugh,” wrote Banda.

Bra Hugh was born 78 years ago in KwaGuqa township in Witbank and began singing and playing the piano as a child.