The Police in the Southern Region has denied the reports that four has been arrested in connection to death of a Catholic Priest, Father Tony Mukomba, who died last week in Blantyre.

Police has so far said are still hunting for thugs who attacked the priest on the Nguludi road, in Chiradzulu district who later died.

According to Southern Region Police Publicist Ramsy Mushani , no arrest have been made in connection to Mukomba’s death.