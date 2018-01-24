



TNM Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers will tomorrow donate materials worth K2 million to Mwanje Primary School in Balaka.

According to the top-flight football league sponsors, TNM plc, the gesture is in keeping with tradition where Super League champions, in partnership with the sponsor, are engaged in a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity prior to the end of season awards to connect elite league teams and players with local communities.

“This is a corporate social investment that TNM and the champions undertake in giving back to the community for supporting the league. The 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers selected Balaka District as this year’s beneficiary of the initiative because it was their home ground in the 2017 season,” reads part of the statement.

TNM chief sales and marketing officer Daniel Makata said the contribution augers well with their truly Malawian brand values of empowering fellow Malawians. He further thanked the soccer fraternity for its unwavering support towards the league in the just-ended season.

“Throughout the league, TNM undertook initiatives such as Zampira promotion, which directly engaged soccer lovers and rewarded them for their support towards the elite league.

“Following the closure of Kamuzu Stadium, games were played in Balaka, Chikwawa and Mulanje. Through it all, the response from supporters has been exceptional. We, at TNM, say thank you very much,” he said.

The items to be donated to the school include teaching and learning materials, two sets of football and first aid kits.

“In addition to this, Wanderers players will interact with the pupils and play one game with the school’s soccer team,” said Makata.

Other institutional facilities that have benefited from similar initiatives include Holy Family Mission Hospital in Phalombe and Zomba Central Hospital where 2014 and 2015 champions Nyasa Big Bullets donated medical equipment and other assorted items.

Kamuzu Barracks, who were champions in 2016, donated medical items and foodstuffs to Dowa District Hospital last year. n

The post Nomads, TNM to donate materials to Balaka school appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link