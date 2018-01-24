The former Dwangwa United defender has signed a two year contract at Nyasa Big Bullets following his two-year spell at Tanzania’s Mbeya FC.

The 13-time Super League champions were on the brink of agreeing a deal with Sankhani Mkandawire last week after holding talks but the deal failed to materialize due to the player’s refusal to accept a K250 000 monthly salary plus a signing on fee of K2 million.

But on Tuesday, the two parties reached a consensus, with the central defender signing a two year deal.

“I am very happy for this opportunity to be back at this club. I feel very good because of that and I just want to say I will give my best to help the team and make Bullets fans happy,” he said.

He is Bullets’ fourth signing of the season in the ongoing transfer window.

The 2017 Carlsberg Cup champions have already brought in Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club, Patrick Phiri from Premier Bet Wizards and Precious Phiri from Azam Tigers.

According to reports, the Blantyre giants are planning to bring in a striker before the end of this week.

Meanwhile, defender Miracle Gabeya has left the country for trials in South Africa.