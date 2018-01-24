PAC indaba next week.

…Plans to hold demos…

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is scheduled to hold a conference with its stakeholders on the action plan for the faith organization next week in Blantyre.

Confirming the development, PAC Publicity Secretary Father Peter Mulomole said among others the religious grouping is to discuss possibilities of holding a demonstration on electoral reforms bills that were shot down by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers in the national assembly.

“We are meeting next week from Monday to Tuesday, we want to assess our activities in the past year and plan for the year 2018,” said Mulomole.

PAC in December announced it will hold demonstrations to force Parliament to table the electoral reforms bills but later the faith organization cancelled the protests after government had assured to table the bills.

However, the ruling DPP used its numbers in Parliament to shoot down the bills when they were tabled in the national assembly.

The development angered PAC and the faith organization disclosed the possibility of holding the cancelled demonstrations but political experts faulted the plan saying the demonstrations had lost “momentum”.