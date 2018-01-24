The Nanyumbu Second Grade Magistrate Court in Machinga on Monday sentenced a 40 year old man to 11 years in jail for armed robbery.

The convict has been identified as Pichesi Kasalang’ombe.

Prosecutor Gift Kalamula of Nselema Police told the court that during the night of 11th January, the convict together with two other criminals who are still at large broke into the house of Estery Khumbanyiwa where they wounded her and stole Itel cellphone and K25,000.

“The robbers broke into the house and when Khumbanyiwa noticed, she shouted for help once but Kasalang’ombe grabbed her by the neck and told her to stop shouting or else they would kill her.

“He demanded money from her but she told him that she had no money and this made the criminal to hack the victim twice on her right hand,” Kalamula said.

By the time Kasalang’ombe was assaulting Khumbanyiwa, his two friends were busy searching for money until they finally found a small box in which she was keeping her money.

However, the woman’s 9-year-old girl daughter sneaked out of the house and started shouting for help.

M’doma Aliya who is the father of Khumbanyiwa was the first to hear the shout and he rushed to the scene.

The other two criminals escaped leaving Kasalang’ombe behind still busy assaulting Khumbanyiwa.

And when Kasalang’ombe saw M’doma, he left Khumbanyiwa and wanted to hack him as well but he missed him with his Machete.

Kasalang’ombe and M’doma started fighting but Khumbanyiwa grabbed the thief by his manhood and he fell down.

He was later taken to police where he was charged with armed robbery contrary to section 301(2) of the penal code.

During hearing Kasalang’ombe denied the charge but four witnesses paraded proved the case and the thief was found guilty.

Kalamula told the court that Kasalang’ombe is not a first offender since he was once convicted by

Liwonde First Grade Magistrate court for burglary and theft in 2014 and that he was released from prison on 19 December, 2017.

Second Grade Magistrate Maxwell Boazi then slapped Kasalang’ombe with 140 months imprisonment.

Kasalang’ombe hails from Mbundi village in the area of traditional authority Chikweo of Machinga district.