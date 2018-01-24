



Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer Chimwemwe Chiotcha has expressed gratitude to Super Sakuwa Company for assisting him with K1.5 million ahead of his international fight in Tanzania next week.

He will face Twaha Kiduku Kassimu Rubaha at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on February 14.

Chiotcha, who has returned from Liwonde where he camped for a month, said: “I really appreciate the financial support I got from Super Sakuwa.

“The money helped me to engage the services of fellow boxers like Limbani Masamba, Jack Juma and Chikondi Makawa for sparring sessions,”

He is set to leave for Tanzania on January 28 and will be accompanied by Masamba who will be his corner man.

Meanwhile, Chiotcha has also thanked his employers MDF for giving him permission to fight in Tanzania.

“I just got the letter today [Monday] from my bosses allowing me to fight in Tanzania. I promise to fly the MDF flag high by winning the bout. It is always an honour for me to fight for my country,” he said.

Masamba described the training in Liwonde as very intense, saying it will help Chiotcha get a positive result.

“Chiotcha is a top boxer and there was no doubt about his capabilities and the camping helped him to get in shape,” he said. n

