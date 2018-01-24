SHARE


A Tanzanian prophet has been arrested after photos of him kissing his wife and their house maid found its way out to the public.

picture showing the prophet kissing his house maid

Nabii Tito was arrest after the photos surfaced on social media, a development that forced some groups of people to call for his immediate arrest.

picture showing the prophet kissing his wife

According to Tanzanian authorities, the prophet`s arrest is not only based on the leaked kissing photos but also because he was spotted drinking beer while preaching the word of God online as seen in the picture below.

“We have arrested the prophet today in Dodoma over the unruly behaviours he has been involved in,” Inspector General Police, Simon Sirro commented.

upon being questioned by police

His arrest was fully praised by a number of people who were concerned by his behavior saying that the police have really done their job well.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here