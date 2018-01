Auditor General Stephenson Kamphasa has told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he has withdrawn his earlier endorsement over a K567 million interest payout controversy involving Pioneer Investment and with Malawi Police Service (MPS) over food…

