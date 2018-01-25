Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has been named as one of former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYPs) who have already been paid their terminal benefits.

Dausi who is a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member was named among beneficiaries in a list of names released by the Ministry of Finance.

The minister however told the local media that he received the benefits in the 1990s, a few years after the MYP was disbanded.

Dausi joined the MYP when he was 20 years old on 10th December, 1976 and left the paramilitary wing when he became a senior member of the Malawi Congress Party.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance says 423 ex-MYP members have been paid their benefits since 1994. This means 107 former pioneers with proper documentation and verified by government are yet to get paid.

“However, there are some ex-MYP members who claim to have not received their terminal benefits at that time (1994). These lodged a complaint to the Government for payment of their benefits in 2011. Terminal benefits were, therefore, paid to some ex-MYP members in 2012 and 2014,” reads the statement released by the ministry.

Ex-MYP members who are yet to receive their benefits were last year camping at Area 18 in Lilongwe to force government to speed up the payments.