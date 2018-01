Hard work and dedication pays. That’s the story of Mark Kamphira, a 35-year-old volunteer teacher who has transformed the status of Chiguma Primary in Blantyre from a community structure into a fully government owned school….

The post Malawi selfless teacher with 7 classes: Kamphira reaps fruits of hard work appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link