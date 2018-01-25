



Strikers Richard Mbulu and Abel Mwakilama left the country yesterday to join their new Portuguese teams.

Mbulu and Mwakilama signed three-year deals with Portuguese second-tier league sides Associacao Desportiva Saojoanese and Sporting Clube de Esmoriz, respectively, last year.

In an interview before departure from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) yesterday, Mbulu said he is ready to make an instant impression and put Malawi on the map in Portugal.

“Playing in the lower league will be a stepping stone for me. I will work extra hard to make a name for myself,” he said.

The 2016 TNM Super League top goal scorer only spent a season in Mozambique before clinching a deal with the Portuguese team. He scored eight goals for Costa.

“It has always been my dream to play in Europe and, therefore, I have to make good use of this opportunity and aim high,” said Mbulu.

Costa do Sol general secretary Joao Paulo Nhabanga said his club, which facilitated the deal, was pleased that Mbulu has finally left for Portugal.

In a WhatsApp response, he expressed optimism that the striker will impress during his time in Portugal, saying: “He has the potential to play in the Portuguese top league.”

On his part, the 18-year-old Mwakilama said his mission will be to sharpen his skills.

“I am going there with the mentality of learning. From there I want to develop into a fine player capable of nailing a regular spot in the national team and at my club,” said the striker who will start from the Sporting Clube de Esmoriz academy.

“I have no doubt that with time I will make the grade in Portugal,” said the former Chitipa United and Under-20 national team player.

In 2016, Mwakilama helped Chitipa United to earn promotion into the Super League after netting 37 goals. His five goals in the elite league, however, were not enough to wade off his club’s relegation.

Local big teams such as Nyasa Big Bullets showed interest in Mwakilama’s services before he signed for the Portuguese side.

