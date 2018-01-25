A serial killer has revealed that he wanted to kill one more prostitute in order to round off the number of people that he killed.

Robert Pickton, 68, is still in prison for killing 49 women then grinding their remains into mince at his farm which he called ‘Piggy Palace’.

He then sold their remains to customers, including local policemen, before being arrested in February 2002. However, he revealed to undercover police that he thought he had been ‘sloppy’ because he didn’t manage to kill 50.

He said: ‘I made my own grave by being sloppy. Doesn’t that just kick you in the ass now?

‘I was gonna fucking do one more, make it even. I wanted one more to make the big 5-0’ he said.

Pickton was convicted of murdering six prostitutes in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison with no parole for at least 25 years.

He was also charged in another 20 deaths that had not gone to trial because the judge said they included materially different evidence from the other six counts.

Footage aired on CBS Reality looked into the killings and Pickton’s confessions to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who pretended to be a cellmate.

He told told cop: ‘They got me on this one… they’ve got DNA.’

The officer suggested disposing the body at sea and Pickton told him: ‘I did better than that… a rendering plant.

‘Only I was kinda sloppy at the end, too, getting too soppy. They go me, of fuck gettin’ too sloppy. I was gonna do one more, make it an even 50. That’s why, that’s why I was sloppy about. ‘I wanted one more, make, make the big 5-0.’

He was convicted over the deaths of six women and held responsible for 20 others, but not prosecuted after DNA was found. Prosecutors said they would not pursue any more criminal proceedings against Pickton, including the 20 charges.