Members of Parliament will meet for the Mid-Year Budget Review starting on February 5.

According to a statement on Malawi Government Facebook page, the meeting will give parliamentarians an opportunity to review the mid-year performance of the approved 2017/18 financial year budget and debate and adopt changes.

During the sitting that will end on March 2, Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe is expected to make a statement highlighting observations on the economic developments that have prevailed during the first half of the 2017/18 financial year.

Gondwe will also provide an analysis with a review of the budgetary performance during the same period.

Before the expiry of every financial year, the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development is normally expected to submit a midyear review of the budgetary developments to Parliament.

In June last year, Parliament passed the K1.3 trillion 2017/18 national budget.